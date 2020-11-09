Deaths in Limerick - November 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael O'Carroll, St. Paul’s Nursing Home and Careys Road.

Peacefully, in St. Paul’s Nursing Home. Beloved father of John, Liz and the late Michael. Brother of the late Christy, Mary and John. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Andrea, grandchildren Alexandra, Christian and Aidan, sister Kathleen (Jeurissen) (Holland), brother Tony (UK), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Due to government guidelines regarding restricted numbers, Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue, on Thursday (12th November) at 11.30am, followed by cremation service at 1.00pm in Shannon Crematorium.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Messages of sympathy can be left on rip.ie or posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick, V94FT85.

The death has occurred of Margaret Mc Cabe (née Duggan), Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Limerick.

Margaret (Mickie), predeceased by her husband Gerry and mother Josephine (Jo). Sadly missed by her loving family David, Ailish, Michael, Joanne, Conor and Gareth, sons and daughters in-law, Marie, Gerard, Kate, Tasso, Jillian and Emma, close relatives Anne, Vin and Lisa, grandchildren Stephen, Andrea, Mark, Niall, Andreas, Ellen, Antonia, Ciaran, Cian, Anna, Moya, Cormac, Euan and Maebh, great-grandchildren, Aaron, Jake, Charlie, Amelia, Molly, Cody and Alayah, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Margaret’s Funeral will be privately for immediate family only. Funeral will be streamed live on www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd on Wednesday at 11o' clock with burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the Condolence section on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Cecilia Lillis (née Kennedy), Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, and late of The Granary Limerick City Library.

Cecilia died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons David, Shane & Tommy, grandchildren Michael, Sean, Emily & Stephanie, brothers Gerard, John & Kieran, sister Audrey, mother-in-law Margaret (Maggi), sisters-in law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & her many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Thursday (Nov. 12th) at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Antoinette (Toni) Kelly (née Mulqueen), The Park Nursing Home and Greystones, Limerick.

Peacefully, at Milford Hospice following a brief illness. Predeceased by her beloved husband Noel, dearly loved mother of Maura, David, Robert and Dermot. Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Caroline, Ann and Niamh, son-in-law Jim, grandchildren Killian, Shane, Ruairi, Neil and Ciaran, great grandchildren Alexandra and Lucas, sister Carol, nephew Andrew, other relatives and her many friends.

Rest in peace

Due to government guidelines regarding restricted numbers, Requiem Mass for family and friends will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, on Wednesday (11th November) at 11.00am, with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Antoinette’s Requiem Mass will be lived streamed on http://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Messages of sympathy can be left on rip.ie or posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick, V94FT85.

The death has occurred of Barney Gleeson, Rivers, Annacotty, and formerly of Limerick Golf Club and AIB.

Barney died peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of the late Georgina, dearest father of Ethna, Tom, Gary, Gina, Luke and Robert, and adored Grandad of Eoghan, Conor, Claire, Zachary, Senan, Orla, Ava, Jack, Aidan, Emma & Elle. Sadly missed by his family, sister Monica, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Thursday (Nov. 12th) at 12 noon and will be streamed live (Link to follow).

Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

In compliance with current guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home