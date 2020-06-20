Deaths in Limerick - June 20, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online

The death has occurred of Tony Barron, Ballyregan, Crecora, Limerick. On June 19 unexpectedly at his home. Beloved son of the late Sean and Bridget. Brother of the late Breda. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers John, Philip and Noel, sisters Cathy, Myra, Sharon, and Nuala, uncles, grand-aunt, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends.

Funeral arrangements later from Daffy's Funeral Home Croom. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Sally Horgan (née Ryan) of Richmond Park, Corbally and formerly of Garranmore, Newtown, Nenagh. On June 20 peacefully at home. Regretted by her loving partner Peter (McInerney), son Kealan and his partner Lynda, daughter Vina and her partner Pa, her adoring grandchildren Holly, Dean and Jack, brothers Noel, Tom, Padraig and John, sisters-in-law, Margaret and Bridget, uncles, nephews, nieces, Pat Horgan, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege will leave Sally’s residence at approximately 10.30am on Tuesday morning for a private Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Ita Morrissey (née O'Dwyer) of O’Connell Avenue, Limerick city. Passed away on June 19 peacefully at home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank, cherished grandson Brian, brothers Sean and Tom, sisters Bridie, Maureen and Carol. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Trudy, son Dermot, son-in-law Declan, daughter-in-law Helen, her adoring grandchildren Sarah, Diarmuid, Caoimhe, Kailin and Garvin, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers and neighbours.

Family flowers only donations, if desired, to the Donkey Sanctuary. A private Mass will take place in St. Joseph's Church, O’ Connell Ave this Tuesday at 11.30 am. The funeral cortege will pass Ita’s residence at approximately 12.30pm. A memorial Mass to celebrate Ita’s life will be held at a later date. May she rest in peace.