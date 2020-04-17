Deaths in Limerick - April 17, 2020

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) Costello

Of Kilgobbin, Adare

On April 16, 2020, after a short illness,

Peacefully at Ennis General Hospital.

Survived by his sorrowing wife Frances, sons Timmy, Michael and Martin, daughters Mary, Ann, Josephine, Frances and Margaret, sons-in-law Geoff and Dermot, daughters-in-law Laura and Siobhán, grandchildren and great-granchildren, brothers Donie, Ned and Tom, sister Nellie Hynes, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Father of the late John.

May he rest In p

Private family funeral to take place

The death has occurred of Peter Dolan, of Beechlea, North Circular Road

Formerly of Dublin and ‘Just Portugal’ Travel.

Peter died peacefully at the North West Medical Centre, Margate, Florida. Much loved and loving husband of Caroline O’Connor. Dearly loved father of Anne-Marie O’Byrne and Martyn, sadly missed by his son-in-law Cathal, daughter-in-law Clair, by his brothers Frank (Sri Lanka) and Tom (Wicklow), by his sisters-in-law Deirdre (Hackett), Babs and Damien, his brother-in-law David, Tine (mother of Anne-Marie and Martyn), his many friends in Ireland and Portugal.

'Loved with a love beyond all telling, missed with a grief beyond all tears'

A celebration of Peter’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Gregory Denis Hodkinson

Castletroy, Limerick

Gregory Denis Hodkinson, age 47 of Weehawken, New Jersey passed away on Easter Sunday morning on April 12, 2020. Greg was born in Limerick on February 20, 1973, the fifth child of Marion and Henry Denis Hodkinson of Castletroy/. Greg is joining his dad Henry in heaven, he is survived by his dear mom Marion, his loving wife Natasha Gibbons-Hodkinson, and his siblings Harry, Kenneth, Edith and Hilary and seven nieces and seven nephews as well as his cousins, uncles and Aunty Audrey.

Due to travel and isolation restrictions Greg’s life will be celebrated with a viewing and prayer service for immediate family members only.

There will be a memorial service in Limerick at a later date. A memorial service will be held in loving memory of Greg in the future coming months.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) O’Shaughnessy,

Of Willesden Green, London, Britain, Formerly of Drimnagh, Dublin and Limerick

Beloved husband of the late Mary (née O’Dwyer). Beloved brother of Richard, Sheila, Patty, Madeleine and Pauline. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Sandra, son-in-law John, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, extended family, Magic Circle Family (London), Willesden Green and Harlesden Communities, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Eddie will be laid to rest beside Mary in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery, Limerick. In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, and with his family’s support, the Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place later.

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh

Of Lisiniskey, Knockaderry

Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her brothers Maurice, William and Gerard. Deeply regretted by her brothers Sean, Pat, Joseph, Martin, and sister Joan (Magner), nieces, nephews, aunt, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. A private funeral will take place for immediate family only due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. A memorial Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at a later date. Thank you all for your co-operation and consideration at this extremely difficult time.