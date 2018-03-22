Deaths in Limerick - March 22, 2018

The death has occurred of Ger Cusack, Farranshone, peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of Eileen. Dearly loved father of Niall, Kieran and Anne. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Patricia and Anne, son-in-law Adrian his beloved grandchildren Mairéad, Ciarán, Conor, Fiona, Clare, Niamh, and Ciara, brothers Tom and Leonard, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Hanora (Nora) Doran (née O'Connor), Barnagurraha, Anglesborough.

Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her sons Jim & Willie, brothers John, Tom, Patsy & Liam, sisters Mary O' Gorman, Black Rd., Skeehenarinky, Ellen Peyton, U.S.A., Hannah Donovan, Cork, Bridget Whelan, Ardfinnian, Willies Partner Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Anglesborough Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sean Kiely, Cosgrove Park, Moyross, late of Kileely.

Husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his five sons, five daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Peter Ward, Kilbreedy East, Kilmallock, very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

Reposing this Friday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock from 6.00pm followed by removal at 8.00pm to SS. Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock. Funeral Saturday after 12.00 noon Requiem Mass followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Margaret Olive Ryan, Post North, Caherconlish.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary O'Donoghue, Anne Lenihan and Birdie Ryan and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday 23rd March, from 6.00pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass Saturday, 24th March, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery.