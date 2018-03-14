Deaths in Limerick - March 14, 2018

The death has occurred of Michael Desmond, Colivert Court, Carew Park, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his daughters Sharon, Louise, Martina and Miriam and their mother Paula, sisters Marie and Ann, eight grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (March 15th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday (March 16th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Fallon (née Deely), Park Nursing Home, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Garraunbeg, Killoscully, Newport; Caragh Ave, Caherdavin, Limerick; London, England; originally from Dereen, Gort, peacefully in the loving and tender care of Nurses and Staff of Park Nursing Home in her 92nd wonderful year.

Pre-deceased by her husband Peter. Sadly missed by her loving sons Martin & Frank; daughter Anne (London); daughter-in-law Mary-Jane; grandchildren Frank, Anne-Marie, Ellie, Richard, Emma; sister Bridie (Chicago); brothers John, Martin; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing at Meehans Funeral Home, Newport on Thurs 15th March from 6.30 pm with removal at 8 pm to Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The death has occurred of Sr. Anne Lenihan, Lios Dara & formerly of Lisnafulla, Broadford, peacefully after a long illness at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by her brothers Paddy and Donie, sisters Rita Kennedy and Mary Gildea, brothers-in-law Frank and Leo, sister-in-law Nell, nephews, nieces (especially Joan and Eilis), grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Friday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Carol McKie (née Culhane), Murroe, Co. Limerick, formerly of Norwood Park, late of LIT, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Peggy and Noel Culhane. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Alison, Ian and Fiona. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren Evan, Cara, Adah, Leo and Ben, brother Aidan, sister-in-law Sheila, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Una Moynihan (née Hardaker), Talbot Avenue, Prospect, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Jim. Very deeply regretted by her sons Jim, Fred, Raymond & David, daughters Geraldine, Marie, Rita, Janet, Kay & Una, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family circle & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (March 18th) from 4pm folllowed by removal at 5.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Monday (March 19th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rosemary Ann O'Mahony, Drummod, Bodyke, Clare, late of Torrevieja, Spain, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Much loved mother of Karl, Patrick & Bridget. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Noreen & Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Brenda (Eaton), extended family circle & friends both in Spain, England & Ireland.

Removal to Shannon Crematorium, on Sunday (March 18th) for 3pm Cremation Service. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Hospice. No Mass cards please.

The death has occurred of Iris Greene, M.B, CH.B, B.A.O, F.R.C.O.G, Limerick and Kilmuckridge, Wexford and late of the Holy Rosary Sisters, Retired Obstetrician Gynaecologist, peacefully.

Daughter of the late Bryan and Anne Greene, ‘Eaglemount’, O’ Connell Avenue, Limerick. Beloved sister of Bryan and the late Eamonn, Maeve and Joan. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Anne, nieces and nephews and her many friends and relatives . May she rest in peace.

Arriving at St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue on Thursday evening at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Breda O'Connell, Drombanna, peacefully surrounded by her family, especially her beloved sister Teresa.

Breda, will be missed as a loving and much loved aunt by her nephews Tony & Aidan, nieces Nuala (Lyons), Marie (Walsh) and Sheila (Roche-Fitzgerald) and by her sister-in-law Alice. Her death is also regretted by her grandnephews and grandnieces, her cousins, other relatives, wonderful neighbours, friends and her carers Bridget, Brigid, Bridand most especially Chris.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Wednesday (March 14th) from 6.00pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore. Requiem Mass Thursday (March 15th) at 12.00 noon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The death has occurred of Pat (Connie) Quinn, formerly of Athlunkard Street, unexpectedly at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his mother Noreen, brothers Noel and Paul, sisters Mary and Annette, aunt, nephews, nieces, grand-nephew, cousins and friends.

Reposing Thursday (March 15th) at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 6pm to 7.30pm, followed by private cremation.