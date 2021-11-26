Booster vaccines to be offered at walk-in clinic in Limerick

Booster vaccines will be offered at a walk-in clinic this weekend
THE campaign to administer Covid-19 booster vaccines will ramp up this weekend when a walk-in vaccination clinic takes place in Limerick.
The UL Hospitals Group, which is responsible for the community vaccination programme across the region, has confirmed the no-appointment clinic will take place between 8.15am and 6pm on Sunday at the Vaccination Centre in Limerick Racecourse.
"There is no appointment for these walk-in booster vaccine clinics, which will deliver a single booster dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. These clinics are for 60-69 year-olds only – no other age groups are permitted," said a spokesperson.
Those attending are also being reminded that five months must have elapsed since they were fully vaccinated. Anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months should not attend for a booster vaccine.
As with other vaccine clinics, anyone attending the walk-in clinics should bring their vaccine record card, and also bring identification.
Separately, a number of walk-in clinics for Pfizer Dose 1 and Dose 2 will take place across the region over the coming days.
Clinics will be take place at the vaccination centre in Ennis (4pm-7pm this Friday), Nenagh (4pm-6pm, Saturday) and at Limerick Raceourse (2pm-6pm, Sunday).
No appointment is necessary for the walk-in clinics and there is no requirement to register on the national vaccine registration portal. However, children under 16 years must be accompanied to centres by a parent or guardian.
