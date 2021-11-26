Search

26 Nov 2021

Booster vaccines to be offered at walk-in clinic in Limerick

Booster vaccines to be offered at walk-in clinic in Limerick

Booster vaccines will be offered at a walk-in clinic this weekend

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE campaign to administer Covid-19 booster vaccines will ramp up this weekend when a walk-in vaccination clinic takes place in Limerick.

The UL Hospitals Group, which is responsible for the community vaccination programme across the region, has confirmed the no-appointment clinic will take place between 8.15am and 6pm on Sunday at the Vaccination Centre in Limerick Racecourse.

"There is no appointment for these walk-in booster vaccine clinics, which will deliver a single booster dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. These clinics are for 60-69 year-olds only – no other age groups are permitted," said a spokesperson.

Those attending are also being reminded that five months must have elapsed since they were fully vaccinated. Anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months should not attend for a booster vaccine.

As with other vaccine clinics, anyone attending the walk-in clinics should bring their vaccine record card, and also bring identification.

BREAKING: Limerick's Covid-19 vaccination centre set to move to new location

Separately, a number of walk-in clinics for Pfizer Dose 1 and Dose 2 will take place across the region over the coming days.

Clinics will be take place at the vaccination centre in Ennis (4pm-7pm this Friday), Nenagh (4pm-6pm, Saturday) and at Limerick Raceourse (2pm-6pm, Sunday).

No appointment is necessary for the walk-in clinics and there is no requirement to register on the national vaccine registration portal. However, children under 16 years must be accompanied to centres by a parent or guardian.

Planning permission sought for two drive-thrus at Limerick retail park

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media