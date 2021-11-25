Planning permission sought for two drive-thrus at Limerick retail park

PLANS have been submitted to Limerick City and County council for the development of two drive thru restaurants at Limerick One Shopping Park on Childers Road.

The plans were submitted last month to build a brand new cafe/restaurant with a drive thru as well as extend the current KFC outlet to include a drive thru.

The development is being proposed by Irish Life Assurance PLC which is also planning to enhance the main access road to the retail park.

The new single storey 280 square-metre restaurant will be located in the northern part of the car park near the Bloodmill Road entrance.

It has not yet been confirmed which food outlet will be opening at the site however it is rumoured that Canadian coffee franchise Tim Horton's will be setting up there.

If permission is granted, the new outlet will see the removal of 125 parking bays as well as the installation of four accessible parking bays, eight cycle spaces and an outdoor seating area.

Construction is expected to take 11 months in total; five months for set up, demolition and excavation and six for structure construction.

The planning application includes plans to enhance the main road into the retail park to help ease traffic entering and leaving the car park.

An assessment has been carried out on the area which, the applicants state, shows the proposed development will have no material impact on the operation of the adjoining road network.

A traffic management plan will be put in place for the duration of construction with minimal inconvenience expected for customers and road users.

The new restaurant will be the fourth food outlet in the park joining KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa.

Permission has been sought for the development by Sheehan Planning with a decision expected to be given by December 23.