New-look retail stores receive seal of approval from well-known Limerick interior designer

LIMERICK interior Suzie McAdam has given her seal of approval to the new-look retail stores which have been unveiled by telecommunications company Three Ireland.

The company has announced a €27 million investment to transform its customer offering and retail stores across the country including in Limerick

This investment will create a new experience for consumers, bringing a wholistic approach to connected lifestyles.

For the first time Three will not only provide connectivity through its network and devices, but consumers will also be able to turn to Three for expert advice and access to over 100 new lifestyle products curated to suit Irish shoppers and their interests.

Before opening to the public, Suzie McAdam, one of the judges in RTÉ’s Home of the Year, was invited to trial some of the new range of products encompassing work, play, home and music themes.

These included a home projector, a robot hoover, a smart garden and the Lexon Miami Scent Diffuser which impressed Suzie.

"Because we’re spending so much time at home at the moment, it’s about enriching those moments and for me, I love to have a really long bath when I get a moment and what’s great about the diffuser is that it’s chargeable and portable – ideal for home,” she commented.

Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer with Three Ireland & Three UK, said the unveiling of the new-look retail stores was exciting for the company.

"As we fundamentally shift and become Ireland’s first connected lifestyle brand supported by an investment of €27 million. For consumers this will dramatically change perceptions of retail, providing for the first time an offering that is curated to consumers personal tastes with expert advice at its core,” she said.

“Despite the incredible challenges Covid-19 has presented to the high street, retail as a physical space is incredibly vibrant. It became clear to us, based on our own research and customer feedback, that Irish consumers want a different experience. Online shopping means consumers have access to so much choice they are looking for help to find what best suits their needs," she added.

Three Ireland operates a network 60 stores across the country and its store at the Parkway Shopping Centre, Castletroy was one of the first to undergo a revamp - it opened to the public earlier this month.