09/08/2021

Lidl confirms opening date for brand new Limerick store

The new Lidl store in Corbally will open next week

German retailer, Lidl has announced its brand new store in Corbally will officially open next week.

Around 30 people will be employed at the store which will be opened by the Limerick and Clare Ladies Gaelic Football captains, Caoimhe Harvey and Niamh McCarthy  

In addition to the 1,199 square-metre store the development also includes an onsite café, 1930, which is run by a new local business. 

The modern store also incorporates a large bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries, one of Lidl’s most popular features.

The company says the new store is also an excellent example of Lidl’s leadership in the sustainable building field with the store using only renewable electricity as part of its 50001 ISO certified energy management system, providing free EV charging points to customers and the installation of solar panels.

Furthering its community-focused objectives under its 'A Better Tomorrow' corporate social responsibility programme, and to mark the opening, Lidl Corbally will welcome representatives from Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention, to accept a €1,000 donation chosen by the store team.  

Commenting ahead of the official opening, Store Manager, Shane Brosnan says everyone is eager to get going. "We are thrilled to be finally opening the doors in Corbally after delays due to Covid-19 national site shutdowns. This store is in a fantastic location, at the heart of a great community. This store is a brand new build which will serve the local area with top quality products at the best possible prices."

The new Lidl store will open on Thursday, August 19.

