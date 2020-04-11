BREAKING: 36 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as total passes 200

A FURTHER 36 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick – bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 222.

Figures released by the Department of Health this Saturday evening, show there are now a total of 8,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The figures include the results of older tests which have been analysed at a laboratory in Germany because of a delay carrying out tests in this country given the shortage of reagent.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, an additional 553 ‘new’ cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland over the past 24 hours.

There have been a further 33 deaths across the country, meaning 320 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Ireland. Thirty of the new deaths occurred in the east of the country while three occurred in the west of the country.

#COVID19 #coronavirus



Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 33 people diagnosed with #COVID19 in Ireland have died. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) April 11, 2020

In a statement, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, noted that the 553 represents the largest number of new cases reported in a single day since the start of the outbreak.

“This should remind everyone of the importance of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing. These are the actions to suppress this infection. We need to continue with them.”

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, (related to the 7,787 confirmed cases as of midnight, on Thursday) reveals the following:

· 45% are male and 54% are female, with 356 clusters involving 1,626 cases

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,718 cases (22%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 253 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 2,141 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,156 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 581 cases (8%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 8%.