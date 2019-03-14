SLIDESHOW: Drama as LIT and UL in Limerick venue dispute for All-Ireland Colleges final

THE all-Limerick All-Ireland Fresher Hurling Final looks likely to be now decided in the boardroom rather than the playing field after Wednesday's drama.

LIT togged out for the derby tie in their college grounds in Moylish, while UL went to Mary Immaculate College.

The game had been originally scheduled for Mary Immaculate but Croke Park bosses made the decision on Monday night to toss for home advantage, which LIT won.

Therefore a new fixture was issued for LIT, but UL took issue and turned up to the original venue.

At the different Limerick city venues, both sides togged out underwent their warm-up routines and took pre All-Ireland final team pictures.

Alas, there was no match and no trophy was presented.

The referee Cathal McAllister of Cork was in LIT and is now to submit a report to the CCC, who will make a ruling.

Photographer Liam Burke of Press 22 was in both venues to capture the drama.