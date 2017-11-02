Weddings already in high demand as Limerick's Adare Manor reopens

THE highly anticipated reopening of Limerick's Adare Manor, after an 18-month refurbishment costing millions, is finally upon the village of Adare.

The gates and doors of the resort officially opened for custom this Thursday morning, November 2, and 350 staff members are settling into their posts.

The Manor is expected to be a popular base for high-end tourists, and it is already proving a highly sought-after wedding venue with 35 lined up before the doors even opened.

And with all these extra visitors — and their disposable income — in Adare, it’s expected that the village’s local economy will also get a boost.

“Of course there will be a positive effect, and we are looking forward to being a part of it all,” said Maeve Martin-Kelly, manager of Adare’s Heritage Centre.

“There will definitely be a knock-on effect, people will want to be in Adare and more people are going to visit. The manor is definitely going to target a market for tourism and weddings, and we would expect that some of their visitors are going to want to come down through the village to get a cup of coffee, or go on some of the tours we offer,” she added.

The average wedding guest will probably stay in Adare for at least one night, and if they are up for activity the next day, there’ll be plenty to do.

This, coupled with an already booming wedding trade in the Dunraven Arms and the Woodlands House Hotel, mean that hundreds of couples every year will say ‘I do’ in the pretty West Limerick village. And the enterprising locals will be hoping to reap the benefits of this increased footfall.

This Wednesday evening, Adare was the focus in an episode of Nationwide, and local cameraman Matt Kelly explored the Manor using drone technology.

The village’s offerings in tourism, food and activities were also the focus of the broadcast.

Featuring one of only 10 La Mer spas in the world and one of the best golf courses in Europe, the Manor is sure to attract big-spending tourists from the United States and further afield.

The multi-million euro restoration, refurbishment and expansion has also seen the addition of a stunning new ballroom, an additional bedroom wing and a cinema.

And if Adare Manor owner JP McManus is granted his wish to host the Ryder Cup in 2026, it will help to place Limerick firmly on the world map for luxury tourism.

