WATCH: Ed Sheeran fans arrive at Thomond Park for second Limerick concert

THOUSANDS of Ed Sheeran fans from Limerick, elsewhere in Ireland and across the world have been arriving at Thomond Park this Friday evening for the second of two concerts by the English pop superstar.
Despite heavy rain earlier in the day, it's a perfect evening for the concert which is a sell-out and which follows on from Thursday's gig which has been hailed a huge success by the organisers and those who attended.
Fans attending tonight's concert have been arriving from all parts of Limerick city and county. There are also a large number of Ed Sheeran fans from Galway, Clare, Dublin and Kerry.
Scott Ohanesian, of sponsors QuickStat, Aisling Arthur, SSPC industry relations, Dr Sarah Hayes, SSPC chief operating officer, Prof Damien Thompson, SSPC director and Dr Steven Ferguson, UCD
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.