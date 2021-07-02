WATCH: Taoiseach presented with Limerick jersey at jobs announcement

AN Taoiseach Micheál Martin received a unique gift during his visit to announce new jobs in Limerick today.

The Fianna Fail leader was at Kirby Group Engineering in Raheen this lunchtime, where he announced the creation of 300 jobs as part of a significant investment at the firm.

But what he was not expecting was for three of Limerick's hurlers to give him a signed Treaty jersey, ahead of the showdown with his native Cork tomorrow night.

Barry Murphy, Kyle Hayes and David Dempsey all work at the engineering firm, and presented him with the jersey.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Mr Martin, whose son Mícheál Aodh plays in goal for the Cork footballers, said: "I would like to be at the game tomorrow, but I've a lot on."

Suggested to him that it is Limerick's year again to win Liam MacCarthy, he added: "Put it this way, they are the team to beat. A very formidable team, excellent qualities and so on. But we are very humble in Cork, and we like to give it the best shot we can."

Mark Flanagan, the managing director of Kirby Group Engineering said although he is from Galway, he will be cheering for Limerick in the championship quarter-final tomorrow night, throw in 7pm.

"I've little choice to shout for Limerick really," he laughed, "But no, I'd be delighted to see Limerick do well. It's great to have Kyle, Barry and David work for our company. Fantastic guys both on and off the pitch, I can tell you," he added.