BREAKING: Limerick-based company to create 300 jobs as part of major expansion

LIMERICK has received a major boost following the announcement by Kirby Group Engineering that it plans to create 300 new jobs as part of a significant expansion.

The family-founded, privately owned company, says the new jobs will include engineering, commercial, operations and administrative staff, with recruitment for many of these roles already underway.

As part of the recruitment drive, the company is looking to attract almost 100 people to be deployed across its hugely successful Apprenticeship Scheme and Graduate Programme.

Kirby, which currently employs over 1,200 people, has also announced a €2 million plan to upgrade its headquarters in Raheen.

“I’m very proud to unveil this expansion plan at our Limerick Headquarters on a landmark day for Kirby. This announcement, coupled with recruitment last year in spite of the global pandemic, will result in our team growing by 500 in a two year period. Our team is making fantastic inroads at the cutting edge of construction across Europe and the people we welcome onboard in this phase will be a vital support to the future of the company," said Mark Flanagan, Managing Director of Kirby Group Engineering.

Commenting on the jobs announcement and expansion plans, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Today’s announcement of an additional 300 jobs represents another great milestone for Kirby Group Engineering, Limerick and the wider Mid-West region. We want Ireland to be a great location, and a competitive location, to start and scale businesses just like this. Kirby’s expansion is testament to the skills and talent this country has to offer, and I note in particular the value the company places on graduates and apprentices in shaping its future. I wish everyone at Kirby Group Engineering many more decades of success.”

Great news today @KirbyGroupEng is expanding, creating 300 new #jobs, across Ireland & Europe. Particularly pleased to see the #investment the company is making in taking on #apprentices – that’s a big priority for Government. Recruitment is underway pic.twitter.com/4Kng1T6I9T July 2, 2021

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar has also welcomed the announcement. "I’m especially pleased to see the investment the company is making in taking on apprentices – that’s a big priority for Government. We’ve had a really difficult few months and announcements like these, with companies expanding and investing in Ireland is a real sign that brighter days are ahead and there is reason to be hopeful."

Since its foundation in 1964, Kirby Group Engineering has built a reputation for being a trusted provider of mechanical and electrical engineering and construction services. The company has significant operations across Ireland and the UK and is establishing a strong foothold in mainland Europe. The company is predicting turnover in 2021 of €360 million.

Kirby currently operates in seven countries around Europe and its expansion has been supported by Enterprise Ireland whose CEO, Leo Clancy said.

“At Enterprise Ireland, we welcome this significant announcement by Kirby Group as they invest in the Mid West region and right across Ireland. Our global network has been delighted to help to support the company’s operations and growth in new overseas markets where they provide high value services in mission critical applications for global customers across multiple sectors.”

The construction phase of the Limerick expansion is projected to take six months, with the facility expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

Limerick native Ruairi Ryan, who is an Associate Director with Kirby is taking on the role of Business Unit Leader for the Munster region to lead this expansion.

“This announcement demonstrates our commitment to our staff and customers in this part of Ireland, which set us on the road towards an exciting journey of growth. I have been with Kirby since serving my time as an apprentice, and it’s a real honour to be able to lead the company forward in a region I know so well. I look forward in particular to working with the new intake of apprentices and graduates, as they chart their careers using the Kirby Way”.