Limerick senior hurling team named for championship opener with Cork

The Limerick senior hurling team for Saturday's Munster championship clash with Cork has been named. The tie, to be shown live on Sky Sports, has a 7pm throw in at Semple Stadium.

Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick begin their title defence with John Kiely naming a strong side to face the 'Rebels' from Cork.

Sean Finn returns to the side following a hamstring injury to line out at number 2, with Riche English and Barry Nash completing the full backline. Dan Morrissey, an All-Star winner at full back last season, starts on the bench. 

The half backline is as expected with captain Declan Hannon lining out between Byrnes and Hayes. William O'Donoghue and Darragh O'Donovan partner in midfield allowing Cian Lynch to wear the number 11 jersey. Fans and management alike will be hoping he has a similar performance to that of the league game when the sides met earlier this season.

The full forward line sees Peter Casey named alongside Flanagan and Gillane, with Graeme Mulcahy primed to feature from the sideline. 

  1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)                 
  2. Sean Finn (Bruff)                     
  3. Richie English (Doon)                     
  4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)                    
  5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)               
  6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain            
  7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)                   
  8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh)                 
  9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)       
  10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)       
  11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)                  
  12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)  
  13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)                  
  14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)       
  15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)          
  16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)           
  17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)             
  18. Ronan Connolly (Adare)             
  19. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)            
  20. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)                        
  21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)                
  22. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)  
  23. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)    
  24. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora)                          
  25. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)                      
  26. Pat Ryan (Doon)  

