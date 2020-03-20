WATCH: Limerick people reveal how they are spending their time while staying at home

Here at the Limerick Leader, we are asking you the public to share videos of how they are spending your time staying at home during the Covid-19 crisis.

Whether it's working from home, doing schoolwork or baking, we want to hear (and see) from you.

Share your ideas on how to pass the time. Get in touch via social media - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram - or via WhatsApp 086-0266470 and share your ideas about what to do now you are staying home.

We will keep updating as we get more, so share your videos and stay safe - and apart!