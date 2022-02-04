Search

05 Feb 2022

WATCH: Limerick people react to the awarding of the Freedom of Limerick to Vicky Phelan

Reporter:

Leader reporter

04 Feb 2022 1:01 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE inspirational cervical check cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has become only the fifth women to ever receive the prestigious Freedom of Limerick.

A small number of councillors and officials gathered at the local authority's offices in Dooradoyle last evening, with Mayor of the city and county, Cllr Daniel Butler formally conferring the honour along with the council CEO, Dr Pat Daly.

The ceremony was MC'd by RTÉ journalist Petula Martyn.

In pictures: Vicky Phelan 'blown away' by Freedom of Limerick honour

As part of the conferring ceremony, which was live-streamed by Limerick City and County Council, a voxpop of Limerick people giving their reaction to the awarding of the honour was compiled (watch above).

Vicky Phelan, who is originally from Kilkenny but who lives in Annacotty, has become the 72nd person to be awarded the Freedom of Limerick.

She is the first person to receive Limerick's highest civic honour since 2018 and the first woman since 1997.

Local News

