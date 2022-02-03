Search

05 Feb 2022

In pictures: Vicky Phelan 'blown away' by Freedom of Limerick honour

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

03 Feb 2022 10:14 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

CERVICAL check campaigner Vicky Phelan has dedicated the Freedom of Limerick she was conferred with to her friend, the late Ruth Morrissey.

Following tonight's ceremony, Ms Phelan becomes just the fifth woman to have received the honour.

Continue reading below or click 'Next' for more photos

PICTURES: Alan Place

Limerick’s Ruth died at the age of 39 in 2020 following inaccurate readings of cancer smear tests in both 2009 and 2012, and at a ceremony in Dooradoyle tonight, Vicky described her friend as “someone who also would deserve this honour.”

Vicky, who now lives in Annacotty said when Mayor Daniel Butler contacted her before Christmas to confirm the council will be bestowing Limerick’s highest honour on her, “it blew me away”.

“I assumed this type of award is for someone born and bred in Limerick or in the particular county where the award is offered. When he explained why and where it was coming from - that there were so many people contacting his office wanting to give me a card or a sculpture or painting, that there was a huge demand for something to be given to me to recognise the work I've done, I couldn't believe it,” she added, “That’s why it means so much to me, because it’s coming from the people.”

During a pared-back ceremony, Vicky was joined by her closest family, including her husband Jim and son Darragh.

Mayor Butler said conferring the Freedom on the campaigner was “his greatest honour”, and added simply: “Limerick loves you.”

The ceremony saw a video where Limerick’s public paid warm tributes to the mum-of-two, something which she said “had me in tears”.​

She revealed she gets “five or six cards a day” from people across the country.

But Shannonside is her home – so much so, she said, that if the Treatymen play her native Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final, she will be cheering on those in green!

'Intimate' documentary about Vicky Phelan to air at international film festival

Among those congratulating her on the honour was An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

But she urged all of Ireland’s politicians to “take a good strong look at themselves”, and warned: “There is still a lot of work to be done, particularly on the implementation of some of the recommendations from the cervical check report that Dr [Gabriel] Scally undertook, and particularly in light of what has happened in Kerry across the last number of weeks.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media