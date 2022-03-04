WATCH: Warm welcome after super jobs Friday in Limerick

THERE's been a really warm welcome from the business and political community as Limerick saw the creation of 350 jobs in one day.
Analog Devices has announced 250 new positions at its facility in Raheen, while Kneat followed this up by creating 100 roles at its new offices in the National Technology Park.
This brings its total headcount in Limerick up to 300 people - and executives at the two firms are projecting further growth among their respective workforces.
Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said: "Investment of this scale is a resounding endorsement of our value proposition here in the Mid-West for attracting both foreign direct investment and the hottest commodity, which is skilled talent."
She praised Analog Devices in particular for its investment, which has grown up over 45 years - with the latest investment set to bring its staff numbers at Raheen to over 1,500.
Delighted to officially open the new @ADI_News Catalyst facility and mark Analog Devices’ extraordinary contribution to Ireland, Limerick and the Mid-West for over 45 years.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 4, 2022
Creation of 250 new jobs and €100m investment a strong vote of confidence in Ireland’s tech industry. pic.twitter.com/iJSmlgWfNQ
"We welcome this commitment from president and chief executive Vincent Roche and his team, both globally and here on the ground. This significant investment and the addition of 250 new jobs to the Limerick campus will create a positive economic ripple throughout the region and is another very positive page in the growth story that Limerick has become.”
Great atmosphere at today’s announcement of €100million investment & creation of 250 new jobs at @LimerickChamber member @ADI_News with #ADIcatalyst initiative at Raheen campus. Congrats to team in #Limerick on winning this significant investment for Ireland. @IDAIRELAND pic.twitter.com/eVTRVl1iZW— Dee Ryan (@deecorbettryan) March 4, 2022
The council's economic director Vincent Murray added: "It shows that Limerick is at the forefront of industry-leading technologies and that we have the people that are creative and innovative to find solutions. By working together, world leading firms can see that Limerick is the right fit for their businesses at whatever stage of development they are at.”
