Search

05 Mar 2022

WATCH: Warm welcome after super jobs Friday in Limerick

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

04 Mar 2022 9:45 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THERE's been a really warm welcome from the business and political community as Limerick saw the creation of 350 jobs in one day.

Analog Devices has announced 250 new positions at its facility in Raheen, while Kneat followed this up by creating 100 roles at its new offices in the National Technology Park.

This brings its total headcount in Limerick up to 300 people - and executives at the two firms are projecting further growth among their respective workforces.

Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said: "Investment of this scale is a resounding endorsement of our value proposition here in the Mid-West for attracting both foreign direct investment and the hottest commodity, which is skilled talent."

She praised Analog Devices in particular for its investment, which has grown up over 45 years - with the latest investment set to bring its staff numbers at Raheen to over 1,500.

"We welcome this commitment from president and chief executive Vincent Roche and his team, both globally and here on the ground. This significant investment and the addition of 250 new jobs to the Limerick campus will create a positive economic ripple throughout the region and is another very positive page in the growth story that Limerick has become.”

WATCH: Taoiseach visits Limerick for two major jobs announcements



Mayor Daniel Butler, who addressed the opening of the new Analog Devices facility - on the site of what was Dell sub-supplier Banta Global Turnkey, added: "Today’s announcements are proof of the positive and sustaining eco-system in Limerick for new and existing companies wishing to invest here, cultivated by IDA Ireland and supported by Limerick City and County Council, other state agencies and the third level institutions.”

The council's economic director Vincent Murray added: "It shows that Limerick is at the forefront of industry-leading technologies and that we have the people that are creative and innovative to find solutions. By working together, world leading firms can see that Limerick is the right fit for their businesses at whatever stage of development they are at.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media