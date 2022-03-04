BREAKING: Analog Devices to create hundreds of new jobs at €100m Limerick hub

ANALOG Devices is to announce the creation of 250 new jobs at its premises in Raheen this morning.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due in Limerick to announce the good news, which will see the multi-national semi-conductor manufacturer also confirm a €100m investment over three years in a new purpose-built facility at its premises.

Named ADI Catalyst, the building will serve as a research centre to develop solutions. It will utilise technologies in simulated and real world environments to accelerate the development and droption of new solutions.

Expected to come on stream between now and 2025, the new jobs will focus on the development of software and artificial intelligence innovations.

Vincent Roche, the president and chief executive of Analog Devices said of the centre: "ADI Catalyst is our latest investment in the future of innovation, not just in Ireland or Europe, but globally. It provides the ideal environment for experts in their fields to connect, collaborate, test, and pilot new technologies, business models, and ecosystems. Opening ADI Catalyst enables us to share ideas, capabilities, and resources with teams in Europe, and around the world, for the greater good.”

Local TD Kieran O'Donnell has welcomed the jobs boost at Analog, which set up in Ireland in 1977, and has 1,200 people on its payroll locally.

"This latest investment re-enforces Analog Devices' strong commitment to Limerick and this entire region. I wish to extend a warm congratulations to Analog Devices and ADI Catalyst’s management teams on this very ambitious and exciting investment here. This is a great news day for Limerick," he said.

Minister of State and local TD Niall Collins added: "Analog Devices is one the first business to locate in the Raheen business park when it was developed in the 1970s. Over the years it has proven to be a excellent employer in Limerick and the Mid-West. The programme of ongoing investment and expansion has provided many more opportunities for people to work there. Today’s announcement is a further demonstration of this and is very welcome news."