WATCH: Taoiseach visits Limerick for two major jobs announcements

AN TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is visiting Limerick today to mark the announcement by two multi-national companies that they are to make significant investments in Limerick.
Analog Devices is to create 250 new jobs as part of a €100m investment in Raheen while Kneat - a Canadian-owned software company - is to create 100 jobs at its new offices at the National Technology Park in Castletroy.
In situ for another jobs announcement today.@KneatSoftware this time. The firm has opened new offices in Plassey and will create 100 roles as a result.#jobfairy pic.twitter.com/zqRFv19q3R— Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) March 4, 2022
Mr Martin, who also travelled to Shannon this afternoon, spoke to reporters while visiting the Analog devices campus and was asked about the new jobs, the Ukraine invasion and the potential for sanctions to be applied to the Russian-owned Aughinish plant in West Limerick.
Today's jobs announcements by Analog Devices and Kneat have been welcomed by Limerick Chamber and by the local authority.
Sanctuary Runners Limerick will team up with Direct Provision residents in Limerick for this year's Great Limerick Run 10k
Taoiseach Michael Martin with Martin Shanahan, CDEO of IDA Ireland and Vincent Roche CEO of Analog Devices which has announced a €100m investment in Limerick | PICTURE: Sean Curtin
