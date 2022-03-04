Search

04 Mar 2022

WATCH: Taoiseach visits Limerick for two major jobs announcements

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

04 Mar 2022 5:26 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

AN TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is visiting Limerick today to mark the announcement by two multi-national companies that they are to make significant investments in Limerick.

Analog Devices is to create 250 new jobs as part of a €100m investment in Raheen while Kneat - a Canadian-owned software company - is to create 100 jobs at its new offices at the National Technology Park in Castletroy.

Mr Martin, who also travelled to Shannon this afternoon, spoke to reporters while visiting the Analog devices campus and was asked about the new jobs, the Ukraine invasion and the potential for sanctions to be applied to the Russian-owned Aughinish plant in West Limerick.

Limerick gardai to take 'appropriate steps' to protect Russian-owned company following vandalism

Today's jobs announcements by Analog Devices and Kneat have been welcomed by Limerick Chamber and by the local authority.

Local News

