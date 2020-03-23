WATCH: In midst of Covid-19 Limerick farmer makes funny ‘cowvid’

IT is hard to tell who is more excited at being let out to grass - the Friesian heifers or their owner!

Colourful Cappamore farmer Paudie Ryan leaps for joy at getting cattle out to grass. We still need to smile during this Covid-19 crisis so Paudie came up with a funny ‘cowvid’.

The heifers jumped and bucked with joy at the gate being opened but their joy was matched by Paudie.

"This farmer doesn’t get out much either! Laughter is the best therapy,” said Paudie at this scary time for one and all.

But the show must go on - as best we can - and after a long winter Limerick farmers have finally got cows and cattle out on the land.

Paudie says it is the first time in 20 years he hasn’t got his cows out to grass in February. They were in sheds for four months before being let out on Thursday. The heifers followed suit on Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, the former Dairygold Milk Quality Award winner for the Limerick region treads the boards in his spare time.

Rearcross Drama Group’s performance of The Cripple of Inishmaan was due to take place last weekend and this weekend. But like so much else it has postponed until the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

But just like long and bad winters, it too will pass...