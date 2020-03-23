WATCH: Customers queue to get last taste of McDonald's before Limerick outlets close

THERE were queues of cars at McDonalds drive-throughs in Limerick, as customers waited in line to get their last taste of a Happy Meal before the restaurant closed at 7pm this Monday, due to the coronavirus.

A couple of dozen cars could be seen lining up to use the fast-food chain's drive through, with the line going as far back as the roundabout at the entrance to the Castletroy Shopping Centre.

It came as the fast-food chain announced that all of its restaurants across Ireland and England, including its four premises in Limerick city.

In a statement, McDonald's said, “This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers. We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.

“Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time. We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen.”

As well as McDonald's, Subway has authorised its franchise owners to close their outlets in Ireland and in the UK from 5pm today.