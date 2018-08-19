WATCH: Limerick's Gaelic Grounds to host ticketed homecoming for All-Ireland champions

LIMERICK'S Gaelic Grounds will play host to the official homecoming event for the newly crowned All-Ireland hurling champions on Monday evening.

A massive party is planned at the home of Limerick GAA as supporters will get a chance to welcome home their heroes – the first Limerick team to bring the Liam McCarthy Cup to the Treaty County in 45 years.

Limerick City and County Council in association with Limerick GAA are inviting supporters to come and join the free family-friendly party at the homecoming in an expected capacity crowd in the Gaelic Grounds.

The homecoming is a ticket-only event with free tickets available from Eventbrite.ie on a first come first served basis and limited to six per person.

A ticket will be needed to enter the ground, which will be open from 4pm. In the interests of health and safety the last admittance to the Gaelic Grounds for supporters will be 6.30pm with the Liam McCarthy due to appear at 7pm as the victorious team is welcomed onto the stage to have a chat with RTE’s Marty Morrissey.

The party is due to finish around 9pm and there will be music with Beoga, fronted by Limerick woman Niamh Dunne, and The Blizzards and DJ Mark McCabe.

There will be widespread traffic restrictions around the Gaelic Grounds. Supporters planning on going to the homecoming are urged to use public transport or park in the city centre and walk the short distance to the Gaelic Grounds. There is no parking available at the grounds.

The train carrying the victorious team will arrive in to Colbert Station at 5.40pm where the team will be greeted by the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr James Collins.

The team will be brought out to the steps of the station before travelling on an open-top bus to the Gaelic Grounds for the official homecoming.

The bus will travel down Mallow Street, O’Connell Street, Sarsfield Street, over Sarsfield Bridge and out the Ennis Road to the Gaelic Grounds.

There will be rolling road closures in the city centre from 5.30pm until 7.30pm as the team makes its way to the home of Limerick GAA.

Mayor James Collins hailed the win as "incredible, unbelievable".

"The team performed with such determination and skill in the final. They showed their true colours and the pride they have in the green of Limerick. On behalf of the people of Limerick, I would like to thank them for this amazing All-Ireland journey. It is not just the win that fills us with pride, it is the manner in which the team and management have carried themselves throughout the campaign.

"It was such a nailbiting finish but your belief in your abilities and never say die attitude shone through," he added.

John Cregan, Cathaoirleach of the Limerick County Board added: “We set out together last January to embark on a journey to success. This has now been achieved in a truly remarkable fashion. We have now just won what many believe to be the greatest All Ireland championship of all times. This year was different, this championship was different and this Limerick Team is now very different.

"This so called championship that kept on giving has now given us the greatest prize in hurling, Liam McCarthy, after a 45-year absence.”