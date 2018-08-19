WATCH: Reaction to Limerick's sensational All-Ireland hurling final win

Leader Reporters

Reporter:

Leader Reporters

Declan Hannon lifts the trophy as Limerick win the All-Ireland final Picture: Sportsfile

LIMERICK have sensationally beaten Galway to win the All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park, ending a 45-year wait to lift the Liam MacCarthy cup.

Roared on by an estimated 40,000 Limerick fans at Dublin's GAA HQ and thousands more at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick and people at home and abroad, John Kiely's men beat the reigning champions Galway, 3-16 to 2-18.

There was absolute pandemonium at the Gaelic Grounds, where thousands packed the pitch to watch the match on the big screen, as the final whistle went, and at Croke Park: