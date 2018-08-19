WATCH: Reaction to Limerick's sensational All-Ireland hurling final win

LIMERICK have sensationally beaten Galway to win the All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park, ending a 45-year wait to lift the Liam MacCarthy cup.

Roared on by an estimated 40,000 Limerick fans at Dublin's GAA HQ and thousands more at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick and people at home and abroad, John Kiely's men beat the reigning champions Galway, 3-16 to 2-18.

There was absolute pandemonium at the Gaelic Grounds, where thousands packed the pitch to watch the match on the big screen, as the final whistle went, and at Croke Park:

What a moment in the Gaelic Grounds as final whistle comes down on #LIMvGAL .@Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/rIUIWnjvoB — Jess Casey (@Jess_JCasey) August 19, 2018

FairPlay to limerick #AllIreland — David Kinsella (@daveyk44) August 19, 2018

ITS OVER, OVER, OVER! Sometimes words just don't do sport justice. Unbelievable, unbearable tension. It's Limerick's day at long last! All-Ireland champions 2018. Beat Galway 3-16 to 2-18 #GAA @Limerick_Leader — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) August 19, 2018

Thrilled for the county of my birth as per my passport!! #LuimneachAbu #AbuTheKid @MICLimerick — Ger Ní Thuathaigh (@GearoidinNiT) August 19, 2018

After an incredibly tense 2nd half Limerick Senior Hurlers are the All-Ireland CHAMPIONS for the first time in 45 years!!! #LuimneachAbú Well done to Galway on a great summer of hurling, but to the Limerick team and particularly our UL students and graduates we are VERY PROUD. pic.twitter.com/LAE6Xn9hal — UniversityofLimerick (@UL) August 19, 2018

45 years!!!!!!! What a result!!!!!!! #luimneachabú — Dr Niamh NicGhabhann (@Niamh_NicGhabh) August 19, 2018

What a game!! Unbelievable for #Limerick - the last time they won I was a few months old - I was that baby! A lifetime of waiting over! What a wonderful day! #LuimneachAbú #LimerickGAA @UL pic.twitter.com/xcWlUcx3Fe — Prof. Barry O'Sullivan, MRIA (@BarryOSullivan) August 19, 2018

Well done to that team. What an exciting future for #Limerick hurling. That was pure class. Here's to the homecoming #LuimneachAbú #GALVLIM — Sarah Jane Hennelly (@SJHennelly) August 19, 2018

Oh my god - what a game. That will take a while to recover from. #luimneachabú #allirelandchampions — Dr Niamh NicGhabhann (@Niamh_NicGhabh) August 19, 2018

Absolutely class stuff from @LimerickCLG such fight and tenacity the entire match ☘️#Luimneachabú #aproudlimerickperson — Fiona Reidy (@fionareidy3) August 19, 2018

Limerick are the All Ireland Senior Hurling Champions!!! Well done on a fantastic performance! #LuimneachAbu #GALvLIM #AllIrelandHurlingFinal pic.twitter.com/apJpQGSbzs — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 19, 2018