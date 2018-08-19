WATCH: Reaction to Limerick's sensational All-Ireland hurling final win
Declan Hannon lifts the trophy as Limerick win the All-Ireland final Picture: Sportsfile
LIMERICK have sensationally beaten Galway to win the All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park, ending a 45-year wait to lift the Liam MacCarthy cup.
Roared on by an estimated 40,000 Limerick fans at Dublin's GAA HQ and thousands more at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick and people at home and abroad, John Kiely's men beat the reigning champions Galway, 3-16 to 2-18.
There was absolute pandemonium at the Gaelic Grounds, where thousands packed the pitch to watch the match on the big screen, as the final whistle went, and at Croke Park:
YESSS, YESSSS,S YESSS - LIMERICK ARE ALL IRELAND HURLING CHAMPIONS - Limerick 3-16 Galway 2-18 #GAA #LLSport #hurling #Limerick— Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) August 19, 2018
What a moment in the Gaelic Grounds as final whistle comes down on #LIMvGAL .@Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/rIUIWnjvoB— Jess Casey (@Jess_JCasey) August 19, 2018
Limerick are the #AllIreland Hurling champions #GAA— Paul Noonan (@noonan_paul) August 19, 2018
FairPlay to limerick #AllIreland— David Kinsella (@daveyk44) August 19, 2018
ITS OVER, OVER, OVER! Sometimes words just don't do sport justice. Unbelievable, unbearable tension. It's Limerick's day at long last! All-Ireland champions 2018. Beat Galway 3-16 to 2-18 #GAA @Limerick_Leader— Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) August 19, 2018
Worth waiting for. @RowingIreland @Limerick_Leader @Limericksports @Smrc_rowing pic.twitter.com/Qj38GEk2jm— Pat McInerney (@PatMcInerney1) August 19, 2018
Heartstopping and brilliant! Congratulations Limerick! #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/2uG88JGp2W— Dr Des Fitzgerald (@ULPresident) August 19, 2018
The last time we won the @Limerick_Leader cost 1p.#LuimneachAbú #LIMVGAL pic.twitter.com/SUO8YimXq0— Daithi K. (@tvcritics) August 19, 2018
GOAL..Gaelic grounds electric right now #LimVGal pic.twitter.com/3uI8v5YnWv— Jess Casey (@Jess_JCasey) August 19, 2018
GOAL...my nerves in the Gaelic Grounds #LimVGal pic.twitter.com/WnELtQUybr— Jess Casey (@Jess_JCasey) August 19, 2018
Comhghairdeas@LimerickCLG— Niall Browne (@niallbrowne1) August 19, 2018
The long wait is over pic.twitter.com/7rl1w6Zdua
Thrilled for the county of my birth as per my passport!! #LuimneachAbu #AbuTheKid @MICLimerick— Ger Ní Thuathaigh (@GearoidinNiT) August 19, 2018
After an incredibly tense 2nd half Limerick Senior Hurlers are the All-Ireland CHAMPIONS for the first time in 45 years!!! #LuimneachAbú Well done to Galway on a great summer of hurling, but to the Limerick team and particularly our UL students and graduates we are VERY PROUD. pic.twitter.com/LAE6Xn9hal— UniversityofLimerick (@UL) August 19, 2018
Wow! Why a weight. Well done lads #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/bnH2Uppcu7— John Moran (@moranjohna1) August 19, 2018
45 years!!!!!!! What a result!!!!!!! #luimneachabú— Dr Niamh NicGhabhann (@Niamh_NicGhabh) August 19, 2018
What a game!! Unbelievable for #Limerick - the last time they won I was a few months old - I was that baby! A lifetime of waiting over! What a wonderful day! #LuimneachAbú #LimerickGAA @UL pic.twitter.com/xcWlUcx3Fe— Prof. Barry O'Sullivan, MRIA (@BarryOSullivan) August 19, 2018
Well done to that team. What an exciting future for #Limerick hurling. That was pure class. Here's to the homecoming #LuimneachAbú #GALVLIM— Sarah Jane Hennelly (@SJHennelly) August 19, 2018
Oh my god - what a game. That will take a while to recover from. #luimneachabú #allirelandchampions— Dr Niamh NicGhabhann (@Niamh_NicGhabh) August 19, 2018
Absolutely class stuff from @LimerickCLG such fight and tenacity the entire match ☘️#Luimneachabú #aproudlimerickperson— Fiona Reidy (@fionareidy3) August 19, 2018
45 years!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Limerick are #AllIreland champions! #LuimneachAbu— MIC_Limerick (@MICLimerick) August 19, 2018
Crying #LuimneachAbú— Katie Dawson (@katiedawson23) August 19, 2018
Limerick are the All Ireland Senior Hurling Champions!!! Well done on a fantastic performance! #LuimneachAbu #GALvLIM #AllIrelandHurlingFinal pic.twitter.com/apJpQGSbzs— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 19, 2018
Congratulations to the Limerick team #PaintTheTownGreen #LuimneachAbu pic.twitter.com/y5uek519zB— Limerick Chamber (@LimerickChamber) August 19, 2018
The long wait ends for @LimerickCLG @Limerick_Leader Declan Hannon raises Liam MacCarthy Cup at @CrokePark #GALvLIM #GAA pic.twitter.com/qm8XfXZYEo— Alan Walsh (@Dingero) August 19, 2018
Adults in floods of tears here. This means everything!! #LuimneachAbu @Limerick_Leader— Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) August 19, 2018
