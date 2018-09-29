All you need to know about National Geographic Symphony at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds

The European premiere of the of National Geographic Symphony For Our World takes place at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds this Saturday evening

The spectacular, 90-minute concert will also welcome the All-Ireland winning hurlers and ladies footballers as well as the Liam MacCarthy and Brendan Martin cups.

The first time the National Geographic symphony has taken place on these shores, it will be presented on two of the largest high-definition screens in Europe, with an 80-piece orchestra and the Limerick Chamber Choir performing to an audience seated in the Mackey Stand.

The award-winning CBS Sexton Street Pipe Band will welcome the audience with a performance before the main show.

What time is the event?

Gates open and you can take you seat and enjoy the food and drinks on offer from 6pm.

The CBS Pipe Band are on at 7.20pm and Symphony for our World begins at 8pm sharp.

The show will be over at 10.30pm and there is an interval mid show.

Can I buy tickets at the event and where do I collect my tickets?

Yes a ticketmaster box office will be on site and open from 4pm so you can buy tickets and come back later and the box office will be open until 9pm.

They can also be bought online thoroughout the day.

Can I bring a blanket or my own food?

Yes blankets and a rain coat (just in case!) are encouraged and you are welcome to bring your own food and drinks but no glass bottles please.

There will be a quick search on the way in to meet licencing requirements and glass bottles will have to be left at the gate.

If I leave will I be allowed back in?

Unfortunately there is a no re-entry policy in place.

Is there an ATM on site?

No there is not, but the AIB and Bank of Ireland with ATM are respectively 2 and 5 minutes walk away.

Plus the bars and some of the vendors take credit card.

Are the Milk Market Traders, Bars and other food concessions open throughout the show?

Yes and there is a 30 minute interval half way through the show to allow everyone.

There will be bars, coffee & tea, soft drink and multiple food options available

Will we be under cover?

Yes all the seats in the Mackey Stand are under cover.

Where is disabled parking?

Disabled parking will be in the town end terrace accessible through Gate 14. Entry will be through this end of the grounds also.

What if it rains?

The show goes on , you’ll be under cover.

Where is the nearest parking?

There is very limited on street parking in the vicinity with tow aways in operation so please be careful.

There is 24 hour parking in Harveys Quay Car Park on Henry Street and the 302 bus leaves outside it every 20 minutes drop you off just 2 mins form the Gaelic Grounds.