CBS Sexton Street Pipe Band to march on Limerick’s National Geographic Symphony show

THE award-winning CBS Sexton Street Pipe Band will welcome the audience at this Saturday’s European premiere of the of National Geographic Symphony For Our World at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds.

The spectacular, 90-minute concert will also welcome the All-Ireland winning hurlers and the Liam MacCarthy Cup, with the team to meet and greet fans at the show.

The first time the National Geographic symphony has taken place on these shores, it will be presented on two of the largest high-definition screens in Europe, with an 80-piece orchestra and the Limerick Chamber Choir performing to an audience seated in the Mackey Stand.

In a series of firsts for the venue, there will also be a licensed bar, thanks to the Woodlands House Hotel, as well as artisan food producers selling their goods.

Thousands of tickets have been sold and though there has been high demand, there are still some up for grabs, according to Gaelic Grounds chairperson Paul Foley. The concert is expected to have a significant economic boost for Limerick also, in the region of €6m, according to estimates.

Mr Foley said it was “great to see the Gaelic Grounds with a new lease of life”.

“Any occasion when you have thousands of people going out to an event of this quality, they will celebrate afterwards, have a meal, have a few drinks. There has to be, and there is, great economic benefit and leverage from it,” he explained.

The 25-piece CBS Sexton Street Pipe Band will welcome the audience with a special performance on the pitch to open proceedings.

Then, Symphony for Our World will combine awe-inspiring National Geographic natural history footage perfectly synchronised with an original symphony, performed live on stage by the orchestra, led by Irish Composer Kenneth Rice.

Steven Lemke, technical director and production stage manager on the show, told the Leader recently that “playing a large outdoor venue like this with the largest LED screens Europe has to offer is just what this show calls for.

“We will have a 7m screen over the stage and 10m screens on either side so the imaging is going to be spectacular! This kind of footage deserves to be shown on a grand scale and when you see the imagery of the beautiful majesty of our planet on a screen like that, it’s amazing.”

The major section of the music in the show was composed by the Emmy and BAFTA-nominated Andrew Christie and Austin Fray of Bleeding Fingers Music, with the concert described as an “immersive symphonic experience, a feast for the eyes, for the ears and for the heart”.

The show is being produced in Ireland by Limerick production company CWB, who ran the successful Feile Classical concerts last weekend.

See Ticketmaster.ie for tickets.