Limerick Weather - Saturday, October 15

SATURDAY will become very showery and windy. Heavy showers will become widespread in the morning and continue through the day, with some thunderstorms and spot flooding and the chance of hail.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh to strong and very gusty southwesterly winds, reaching near gale to gale force in some coastal parts.

Windy early in the night with showers persisting for a time, bringing further heavy falls to some parts. Turning drier overnight as showers gradually become more isolated. Winds will ease light to moderate southwesterly overnight. Turning cold later with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Sunday: A fresh, calm start with mostly dry and bright weather in the morning. Cloud will build from the south through the day, bringing outbreaks of heavy rain during the afternoon and evening. Rain will reach the northeast in the evening. Turning breezy with the rain as southeast winds increase moderate to fresh. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Sunday night: Rain will clear northwards overnight, with drier weather and clear spells following. Showers will continue in the west and northwest. Very breezy with moderate to fresh southerly winds. Winds will be strong at for a time in Atlantic counties. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees, coolest in Ulster.

For more Limerick weather click here

Monday: A drier day on Monday with spells of sunshine and some showers in the north. Breezy at first with moderate to fresh southwest winds, easing later. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Monday night: A cold, dry and mostly clear night. Some mist and fog will develop in light easterly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, milder in the south.

Tuesday: A good deal of dry weather with sunny spells, though it will turn cloudier through the day with some light rain and drizzle possible in southern areas. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in moderate easterly winds.