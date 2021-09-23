Search

23/09/2021

Big-budget sci-fi epic filmed in Limerick to air on Apple TV+

'Unfilmable' sci-fi epic shot in Limerick to air on Apple TV+

Jared Harris, son of Limerick legend Richard Harris, stars in Foundation / Picture: Apple TV+

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE BIGGEST production ever to be filmed in Ireland will premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday.

Foundation - based on the science-fiction classic by visionary author Isaac Asimov - was mainly shot in Troy Studios, Castletroy.

It is Apple's major new release for 2021 and is being called 'Game of Thrones in space' by some.

Jared Harris to star in new AppleTV sci-fi series in Limerick

There was up to 500 crew on set during filming at the Castletroy complex. According to BBC Culture, 50 artists worked on designing 170 sets, 13 different types of space-craft and six different planets, each with their own scripted language, and hundreds of carpenters, metalworkers, painters and plasterers realised the vision.

"There have been several attempts to bring Foundation to the screen, but the series of books was long held to be unfilmable because the saga weaves together so many plotlines and spans centuries.

"Indeed, the writing of it spanned half a century. But now the 'unfilmable' has finally been filmed and this week an adaptation of Foundation starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace premieres on Apple TV+" reads the article in BBC Culture.

According to Apple TV’s synopsis, Foundation "chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire".

The Limerick links continue with Jared Harris, son of Limerick legend Richard Harris, who plays the role of Hari Seldon.

He is a mathematical genius who explains that, unless humanity changes course, the Galactic Empire will fall and be followed by a 30,000-year period of turmoil before a second Empire rises.

Two episodes of Foundation will be available to watch this Friday, September 24, on Apple's streaming platform with subsequent ones following weekly.

Acquisition of Troy Studios a 'huge dividend' for Limerick

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media