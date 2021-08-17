Acquisition of Troy Studios a 'huge dividend' for Limerick

LIMERICK Twenty Thirty, which spearheaded the development of Troy Studios, has welcomed the commitment of new owners to the future of the film industry in Limerick following its acquisition of the studio.

Welcoming the announcement, David Conway, CEO of Limerick Twenty Thirty said the investment by Hackman Capital Partners and its affiliate The MBS Group and Square Mile Capital Management in Troy Studios bodes well for the industry in the region.

“Troy Studios has been a fantastic success story for not just film in Limerick but for the economy of Limerick and the wider region. This acquisition validates again the decision and foresight shown in re-imagining the old Dell factory in Plassey into a campus for film and TV production,” said Mr Conway.

“The site was first property in the Limerick Twenty Thirty portfolio and was a bold move at the time but one that has delivered a huge dividend for Limerick and the wider region. It has established Limerick as a significant international film hub and created a fantastic film ecosystem here. It has also been very positive for Limerick’s international profile, playing a very important role in strengthening the reputation of the city and region as a dynamic and exciting location in which to live, work and play," he added.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, has also welcomed the acquisition: “Limerick now has the world's largest independent studio partnership based here. I welcome the commitment from the partnership to continue growing production here and investing in local talent through further investment from international content creators. And look forward to working with them and ensuring that the proud legacy already developed here is built on in the years ahead," he said.

Separately, Innovate Limerick has also welcomed the acquisition of that Troy Studios in a multi-million euro deal.

Paul C. Ryan, Regional Film Manager, Film in Limerick said: “We welcome the developments at Troy and the new owners to Limerick and we look forward to working closely with the team to further develop the region as a leading production hub and a major employer in the region."

He added: “Our vision for Limerick and the Midwest is to continue to develop as a major centre for production. Key to this is our close working relationships with Troy and other stakeholders in the region. We will continue to work to develop further film-making infrastructure, a strong local crew base, and incentives to support more inward and local productions. With the world’s largest studio group now setting up home in Limerick, we can be confident about the future of filmmaking in the region.”



Troy Studios was set up in 2016 following as part of an initiative by Innovate Limerick and Limerick City and County Council to develop film production in the city.

The studio has so far hosted two large-scale productions, sci-fi series Nightflyers for Netflix and the upcoming Foundation series which will be streamed on AppleTV+.

Foundation, which will premiere on the streaming platform next month is the biggest production ever to be filmed in Ireland with up to 500 crew on set during filming at the Castletroy complex.