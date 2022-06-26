Gregor Townsend took ‘a lot of positives’ from Scotland A’s victory over Chile

Gregor Townsend took “a lot of positives” from Scotland A’s comfortable 45-5 victory over Chile in Santiago.

The Scots cruised into a 28-0 half-time lead before the hosts improved after the break and gave the visitors more of a test.

Townsend was pleased with the way things panned out the first match of his side’s South American tour.

“We got a really tough workout,” said the head coach. “We had to fight in that second half to keep Chile out and they did eventually score a try.

Full-Time | Scotland A kick off the Summer Tour with a win in Santiago!

“We’ve got some areas of our game we know we’ll have to work on more next week but there were a lot of positives. The way we played in the first half, the way some young players integrated into the team, and the way we took our opportunities was great to see. Our strong finish was also pleasing.

“Chile are a very good rugby team. They are physical and committed with some very good rugby players. They grew as the game went on so that’s a sign of a team that’s improving and learning what is working from them on the field.”

Edinburgh wing Damien Hoyland scored three of the Scots’ seven tries. “I thought he played really well,” Townsend said of the hat-trick hero. “He worked hard. He got on the ball a few times and he finished really well. It was a great finish to reach out and score his third try.”

The Scots – who arrived in Chile last Monday – are now heading to Argentina to prepare for what will be a far more challenging three-Test series against the Pumas.

“It’s very important that we’ve had a game and a few training sessions since we arrived here and now we’ve got a week’s build-up to play our first Test against Argentina,” said Townsend.

“Not everyone who played today will play against Argentina but I’m so pleased for our young players to get that opportunity to come on a Scotland tour and train and play for their country and go back next season with their clubs with things they want to build on or improve on.”