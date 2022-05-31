Search

31 May 2022

Steven Davis targets more silverware after signing Rangers extension

Steven Davis targets more silverware after signing Rangers extension

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

31 May 2022 8:12 PM

Steven Davis targeted more silverware after signing a one-year contract extension with Rangers.

There was speculation about the future of the 37-year-old midfielder, who is currently on international duty as captain of Northern Ireland, after Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side ended the season by capturing the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 extra-time win over Hearts at Hampden Park.

However, the former Fulham and Southampton player will continue his career at Ibrox in his second spell at the Govan club.

The hugely-respected Davis told Gers’ official website: “I am absolutely delighted.

“It was a really important season for us last year, and to finish on a high with the Scottish Cup was important for the team and the group and we want to try and kick on again next year now.

“Growing up as a Rangers fan, it was always going to be special pulling on the jersey, and I have been very fortunate to do it the number of times that I have and to have some of the memories I have had.

“We know success is what is demanded at the club, and you want to play at the highest level possible, and we have shown we are capable of doing that as a group, so it is really important we try to kick on next season and get our hands on more silverware.”

Davis initially joined Rangers on loan from Fulham in January 2008, and made the move permanent at the end of the season and stayed until the summer of 2012 before he signed for Southampton.

During that period he won three league titles, three League Cups and two Scottish Cups, while also claiming a runners-up medal in the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

Davis returned to Ibrox in the 2019 January transfer window, again on an initial loan, subsequently winning a further league title, Scottish Cup and Europa League runners-up medal.

Sporting director Ross Wilson said: “It’s great that we will continue to have Steven’s influence and understanding of Rangers with the group over the course of the next 12 months.

“I’ve known Steven a long time now, both as a player and character who sets standards every day.

“Steven and Gio had a really good chat about how the manager sees the next 12 months, and as a club we are also keen to support Steven’s development in his coaching aspirations when the time is right and when he wants to do that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media