Search

10 Dec 2021

Fr Caseys and Galbally meet in Limerick Premier U21 football championship final

Fr Caseys and Galbally meet in Limerick Premier U21 football championship final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick Premier U21 Football Championship final takes place this Friday evening.

Fr Caseys and Galbally meet in Mick Neville Park at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased here

It's a repeat of the 2019 minor final, which the Abbeyfeale side won in Kilmallock.

Both sides have played four games to reach the final - Fr Caseys beat Monaleen, Na Piarsaigh and Mungret and drew with St Kierans, while Galbally defeated Mungret, Newcastle West, Cappagh-Rathkeale and St Kierans.

Both sides had players on the 2021 and 2020 Limeick U20 football panels - Eliah Riordan; Sean Kilbridge, Dylan Quirke, DJ Stack and Rory O’Brien (all Fr Caseys), and Ciaran Sheehan, Peter Morrissey, Eoin O’Mahony and James Cummins (all Galbally).

Venue confirmed for Newcastle West's Munster club semi final with Austin Stacks

The west Limerick side are chasing a first U21 success since 2011 when they completed a hat-trick of titles and their eighth ever crown in the U21 top grade.

Fr Caseys arrive into this U21 final off the back of a run of county minor titles.

Their south Limerick opponents last returned an U21 title when they beat Kildimo-Pallaskenry in the 2018 A final. They were also A grade winners in 2015, while they lost at that level in the finals of 2016 and 2013.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media