Fr Caseys and Galbally meet in Limerick Premier U21 football championship final

THE Limerick Premier U21 Football Championship final takes place this Friday evening.

Fr Caseys and Galbally meet in Mick Neville Park at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased here

It's a repeat of the 2019 minor final, which the Abbeyfeale side won in Kilmallock.

Both sides have played four games to reach the final - Fr Caseys beat Monaleen, Na Piarsaigh and Mungret and drew with St Kierans, while Galbally defeated Mungret, Newcastle West, Cappagh-Rathkeale and St Kierans.

Both sides had players on the 2021 and 2020 Limeick U20 football panels - Eliah Riordan; Sean Kilbridge, Dylan Quirke, DJ Stack and Rory O’Brien (all Fr Caseys), and Ciaran Sheehan, Peter Morrissey, Eoin O’Mahony and James Cummins (all Galbally).

The west Limerick side are chasing a first U21 success since 2011 when they completed a hat-trick of titles and their eighth ever crown in the U21 top grade.

Fr Caseys arrive into this U21 final off the back of a run of county minor titles.

Their south Limerick opponents last returned an U21 title when they beat Kildimo-Pallaskenry in the 2018 A final. They were also A grade winners in 2015, while they lost at that level in the finals of 2016 and 2013.