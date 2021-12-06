Venue confirmed for Newcastle West's Munster club semi final with Austin Stacks

LIMERICK senior football champions Newcastle West are off to Kerry for their Munster club SFC semi final.

This Monday afternoon a coin toss took place and Austin Stacks were the winners.

As a result the December 18/19 semi final will take place in Kerry with Austin Stack Park in Tralee the most likely venue.

Newcastle West became the first Limerick team to win in the Munster club SFC since 2008 when they defeated The Nire, 0-8 to 0-6, on Saturday in Newcastle West.

Austin Stacks earned their spot in the provincial championship with Sunday's Kerry SFC final victory over Kerins O'Rahillys.

Cian Sheehan missed the quarter final win for the Jimmy Lee managed Newcastle West but it is hoped he will be ready for the semi final. However, Seamus Hurley was forced off injured during the win over the Waterford champions and will miss the semi final tie.

The December 18/19 clash between Newcastle West and Austin Stacks will be the first clash between the 13-time Kerry champions and a Limerick side since 1976.

Back in '76, Croom were Limerick SFC winners and travelled to Tralee to play the home side. Croom had beat John Mitchells of Waterford in a quarter final tie in Kilmallock but suffered a 1-13 to 0-4 loss to Austin Stacks.

Captained by John O'Keeffe, two-time Munster champions Austin Stacks progressed to win their only All-Ireland club title the following March with a side backboned by Mikey Sheedy, Ger Power and Ger O'Keeffe.