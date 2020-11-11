Sporting bodies across Limerick unite in glowing tributes to the late Dr Mick Lucey

TRIBUTES from across the sporting world have been paid to the late Dr Mick Lucey.

The hugely popular 82 year old passed away this Tuesday.

A native of Bandon, Co Cork, Mick Lucey made Limerick and Croom his home for the last 40 years as the local GP.

On the sporting fields, Lucey excelled.

His childhood saw him play hurling, football and handball in Bandon.

It was his education in Presentation Cork and UCC that introduced Lucey to rugby and he progressed to play schools rugby with Munster in 1954.

He then played with Cork Con and was selected to play for Ireland but a broken collar bone in training, five days before a trip to Paris ended his international hopes.

With Cork Con he won a Munster Cup title.

Also in Cork he played soccer with Cork Hibernians.

To demonstrate his versatility in sports, he was selected to play University soccer and rugby for Ireland on the same day.

Work then took Lucey around the country - Dungannon, Portlaoise and New Ross. In the Wexford town he helped to set-up a new rugby club and played, captain and was involved in the club management during his time.

When he first came to Limerick, Mick Lucey covered the Ballingarry and Castletown areas.

He was involved in a county minor hurling championship management in Ballingarry.

Since 1980, Lucey settled and worked in Croom, involved with a host of varying Croom GAA teams and committees.

His love for rugby saw him involved with Newcastle West and then onto Garryowen.

With the Light Blues, he was a player, captain, selector, president in 1978-79, trustee and honorary medical advisor to club teams.

"The news today that Dr Mick Lucey has died peacefully is really very very sad news, in particular for his family, but also for the rugby family in Garryowen and indeed across the country where Mick was widely known by so many of the rugby fraternity, of UCC, Munster and Ireland. Mick brought with him so much over a 60 year rugby career of all that’s good, from playing, to admin, to medical quick fixes and so much more that his passing leaves memories that will never be forgotten. After all, Mick was only our Club Captain, President, Trustee, Doctor and friend. Not Bad!! Rest in Peace Mick," said Garryowen's Frank Hogan in tribute.

Away from his own sporting exploits, his profession as a doctor saw him involved with Limerick GAA.

For almost 20 years he served as Limerick senior football team doctor and also helped out with other teams.

"Dr Mick Lucey was a massive part of the Limerick GAA family. He looked after me so well when I started out on the panel. He gave me a beautiful present of a stethoscope and medical books when I finished my final year in Medicine. He always said he would give me a start when I became a GP and it wasn’t an empty promise because he was always going out of his way to help others. Dr Mick would tell great stories of his time involved with Garryowen and Munster and other sporting circles. He would be in the corner of a dressing room before a big game with a word of encouragement or a quick story to lighten the tension in the dressing room," said Limerick football vice captain Donal O'Sullivan, himself a doctor.

"At training he would come over to see how I was getting on in college or to lend a bit of welcome advice. Those memories will stick with me. Dr Mick will be sorely missed by the Limerick GAA family. His influence is far reaching and a testament to his character,” said O'Sullivan.

Seanie Buckley captained Limerick to two Division Four Allianz League titles in Croke Park.

“Dr Mick Lucey was ever present during my playing days with Limerick. He travelled the length and breadth of the country with us and for us. He was the ultimate professional, a calm demeanour and a knowing nod through the highs and lows. No matter what was at stake, the players welfare was his priority. His humour, high spirits and devilment were often as much a tonic

as anything in his medical bag. He will be sadly missed," said Buckley.

Mick Lucey was also a long standing Croom GAA club doctor.

Mick was elected President of Croom GAA Juvenile club in 1984 when it was started and continued to hold that honorary title.

"He had a great interest in the welfare of the children and supported them at every game. Mick was our club doctor and gave so freely of his time and care, and looked for nothing in return. Mick you were a gentleman on and off the pitch, witty and always with a smile," said a Croom GAA tribute.

