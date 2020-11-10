‘A lovely man, loved by everybody’: Sadness at death of Limerick doctor

WARM tributes have been paid to popular Croom doctor Mick Lucey, who sadly passed away aged 82 today.

He ran a dispensary in the village’s Main Street. But he was also widely known across GAA and rugby circles.

For more than 20 years he was the team doctor with the senior footballers, while he was also a past president, trustee, player and honorary medical advisor to Garryowen Rugby Club.

The chairman of Limerick GAA John Cregan said the county board are “deeply indebted” to Dr Lucey, and the service he gave over many years.

“He was always in attendance at all of the footballer's games. I’d like to point out it was all done for nothing. He never wanted payment or recompense. He was a very humble modest gentleman and I had the pleasure of enjoying his company. He left a lasting impression on me,” he said.

While Mick stepped away from the county scene two years ago, his son, the former Limerick dual star Dr Stephen Lucey took over his role with the senior footballers.

Limerick senior football manager Billy Lee said: “First and foremost he was a gentleman. Always willing to help, whether we were on duty or off duty. In season, he was willing to help the lads, and in the off-season if anything cropped up, he’d help too. He was a lovely man to have around the scene.”

Mr Lee described Dr Lucey as a great servant, but a “quiet unassuming man”.

“He was quite a character: a remarkable individual and he will be sadly missed. He had a great sense of humour, he loved having a laugh and a bit of fun with people,” said the Newcastle West man.

It is with great regret that Garryowen Football Club has learned of the passing of Dr. Michael (Mick) Lucey, May He Rest in Peace. A Past President, Trustee, Former Player and Honorary Medical Advisor to teams & players over many decades.

Garryowen Rugby Club used their own social media channels to extend their condolences to the Lucey family, noting his service to the club over many decades.

Prior to his exploits on the sidelines, Dr Lucey enjoyed a long and distinguished career on the field. He won Munster cup medals with Presentation Brothers College Cork, UCC, Cork Con and his beloved Garryowen.

He played soccer with Cork Hibernians and was picked for the Irish combined university teams in both soccer and rugby. He also donned the jersey of Munster. A broken collar bone stopped him from playing for the Irish rugby side back in 1963.

Croom man Seamus Sheahan was a friend of Mick’s for three decades, and recalls a man who was into every aspect of life in the area.

“He was chairman of the Croom Senior Citizens Committee, and I was one of the members of that committee myself He always looked forward to the Christmas party with the senior citizens. His address at the party was always great fun and great craic. He was a jolly man,” Seamus recalls.

On top of this, Dr Lucey was a founder member and chairman of Croom Sheltered Housing.

“He was a lovely man, and loved by everybody. A big big loss to all aspects of Croom life,” Seamus added.

Dr Lucey’s funeral details have yet to be announced.

May he rest in peace.