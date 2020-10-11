Limerick teenager wins Ireland's first ever Mountain Bike World Championship title

LIMERICK teenager Oisin O'Callaghan has won gold at the World Mountain Bike Championships in Austria.

The Ardpatrick man won the Junior Men’s Downhill event during the UCI 2020 Championships in Salzburg this Sunday morning.

O’Callaghan finished ahead of Great Britain pair Daniel Slack and James Elliott to win Ireland's first ever Downhill world title at the Mountain Bike Championships.

Last month 17 year old O'Callaghan competed in the French National Downhill Cup in Metabief located in the Jura Mountains and then headed on to Morzine in France for 10 days of training before the World Championships.

The Limerick man signed with professoinal team, The YT Mob Race Team last October.