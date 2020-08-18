A west Limerick GAA club becomes the fifth side to suspend activity due to Covid-19 fears

THE number of Limerick GAA clubs currently with suspended activity due to Covid-19 fears has now risen to five.

This Tuesday morning, St Kierans GAA club confirmed they were taking the "precautionary measure" to suspend all club activity until further notice.

They join Ahane and Cappamore in suspending activity without a confirmed positive Covid-19 test.

Both Claughaun and St Patricks have suspended activity but both have a positive test result within their playing ranks.

"Due to notification of a suspected Covid-19 case in an adult team St Kierans GAA Club is taking the precautionary measure of suspending all club activities until further notice," said St Kierans this Tuesday morning.

"We ask all members to please continue to follow all HSE guidelines. We hope to recommence as soon as possible."

This Friday August 21, St Kierans are due to play in round two of the Limerick SFC - facing Monaleen in Clarina.