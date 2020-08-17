A fourth Limerick GAA club suspends activity amid Covid-19 fears

THERE are now four GAA clubs in Limerick with suspended activity amid Covid-19 fears.

This Monday evening Cappamore GAA club made public a statement.

"Due to the notification of a suspected case of Covid-19 and awaiting confirmation of test results Cappamore GAA club has suspended all club activity," said the east Limerick club.

"Use of the club grounds are prohibited until further notice," added the club post on their social media channels.

"Please adhere to covid guidelines," ended the brief communication.

In a message to club members, Cappamore confirmed that cancelling club activity until further notice includes all matches and training.

Cappamore join fellow east Limerick club Ahane in suspending activity - but neither have a confirmed positive Covid-19 test result at present.

Also currently suspended are Claughaun and St Patricks - the city duo have publicly confirmed a positive test result within their playing ranks - although in both cases the transmission is not understood to have occurred while on GAA duty.