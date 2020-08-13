A second Limerick GAA club has suspended activity amid Covid-19 concerns.

This Thursday evening Ahane GAA club confirmed that they have called off a number of games and training for their adult section.

The confirmation comes 72-hours after Claughaun GAA became the first Limerick sporting body to publicly confirm a positive test and later suspended all club activity indefinitely.

At present there is no confirmed Covid-19 case within Ahane GAA, but they did play Claughaun in a junior A hurling championship tie last Sunday and it is understood a number of Ahane players are to be tested.

"Ahane GAA Club have taken the decision to suspend all activity for our adult teams until August 24 following on from Sundays junior hurling game v Claughaun," explains the Ahane statement.

"We have been in constant contact with both the HSE and The GAA and are following all the necessary guidelines and precautions, hence why we have decided to suspend our adult teams until August 24 to try and ensure the safety of all our club members. We strongly advice that all our members remain vigilant and follow all the guidelines so that we can return to playing our games again as soon as possible."

The statement concludes: "We will continue to follow all the procedures and we will update you if there are any changes".

Ahane were due to play in the opening round of the Limerick Junior A Football Championship this weekend but that game is now postponed.

The Ahane Bord na nOg, Camogie and LGFA teams are unaffected by the current suspension of activities and will continue to train as normal.