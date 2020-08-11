Limerick GAA games off as Claughaun suspend club activity indefinitely due to Covid-19

CLAUGHAUN GAA club have confirmed that they have suspended all club activity indefinitely.

Just over 24-hours ago the city club became the first Limerick sporting body to confirm a positive Covid-19 test.

This Tuesday afternoon Claughaun issued an update.

"The club executive have made the decision to suspend all club activities indefinitely. This decision was made after careful consideration was given to correct procedures regarding self-isolation and efficient testing," said a Claughaun statement.

That means no adult or underage training or matches until further notification.

Three Limerick GAA games are postponed as a result. At adult level Claughaun had three fixtures this week - Junior B Hurling v Mungret on Tuesday, Minor Hurling v Templeglantine on Friday and Intermediate Football v Mountcollins on Saturday.

"This was not a decision made lightly but one that is in the best interest of all involved in our community," said the Claughaun update, which was posted on their social media channels.

"All close contacts have been notified and are following the designated protocol regarding testing and isolation, and the club would like to once again thank it's members and the wider community for their cooperation and understanding in the matter at hand."