A second Limerick city GAA has confirmed a positive Covid-19 test for a player

A second Limerick city GAA club has confirmed a positive Covid-19 test among it's ranks.

This Sunday evening St Patricks GAA club made public that the player in question relates to an adult team.

Last Monday, their city neighbours Claughaun were the first Limerick sporting club to publicly confirm a positive test.

And, during the week Ahane suspended activity pending test results and contact tracing.

While these three Limerick GAA clubs have now suspended activity, it is unconfirmed that any transmission is related to GAA games or training.

St Patricks were due to play in the Limerick IFC this Sunday evening but over the weekend that game was postponed to this Wednesday evening. That tie against Gerald Griffins now looks set for further disruption.

"A case of Covid 19 has been identified which is associated with St Patricks GAA club," confirmed communication from the Rheboge this Sunday evening.

"The player is from an adult group, who trained with others in an outdoor setting and is considered a low/casual risk. St Patricks GAA are currently working with the HSE and the Limerick County Board," concluded the brief club statement on their social media channels.