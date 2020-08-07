TV pundit debut for Shane Dowling as RTE confirm line-up for Limerick club hurling games

SHANE Dowling is to make his RTE television debut as a hurling analyst this Saturday evening.

Just weeks after injury forced him into inter-county retirement at the age of 27, the hugely popular Dowling is to feature on the expert panel when a double-header of Limerick senior club hurling championship games are televised live from the LIT Gaelic Grounds this Saturday.

Dowling and former Limerick hurling captain and manager TJ Ryan will provide analysis on both games with presenter Evanne Ni Chuilinn.

This Saturday evening's viewing commences at 5.10 on RTE2 with four hours of coverage from Limerick GAA headquarters - all guided by programme editor Wesley Liddy, himself a Limerick native.

The RTE coverage will also include a live interview with Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely.

The on-field action commences at 5.30 when Kilmallock play Ahane and this is followed by Patrickswell v Doon at 7.30.

Ger Canning and former Tipperary All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Brendan Cummins will bring commentary on the meeting of Kilmallock and Ahane, while Marty Morrissey and former Clare All-Ireland winning captain and manager Anthony Daly will be behind the microphone for the meeting of champions Patrickswell and Doon.

Both games will help determine the line-up for the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC