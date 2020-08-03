Limerick SHC: State of play ahead of final round club hurling group games

JUST one position is confirmed in the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC ahead of next weekend's final round of group games.

Indeed just one of the 12 teams is 100% of contention - Blackrock.

Two semi finalists and four quarter finalists will be confirmed next weekend.

Relegation play-offs are also to be confirmed.

The only certainties are that champions Patrickswell will play in the knockout stages and that Blackrock can't reach that phase.

With four games across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, eight teams will have their fate in their own hands, while another four clubs must await results to determine their next destination.

SECTION A GROUP ONE

The top team advances straight to the semi final, with the second placed team into a quarter final against a team from Section B. The third placed team will face off against the third placed team from Section A Group Two to determine who drops to Section B for 2021.

Patrickswell and Doon meet on Saturday with Adare awaiting the outcome. Champions Patrickswell know a win or draw will ensure a semi final spot. Defeat will see them into a quarter final.

Doon must beat The Well to take the direct route to the semi finals, but a draw or defeat by less than six points would ensure a quarter final. A greater defeat means a relegation play-off spot for the east Limerick men.

Adare will play in that relegation play-off unless Doon are beaten by more than six points, in which case Adare reach the knockout stages.

SECTION A GROUP TWO

Again, the top team advances straight to the semi final, with the second placed team into a quarter final against a team from Section B. The third placed team will face off against the third placed team from Section A Group Two to determine who drops to Section B for 2021.

Kilmallock play Ahane on Saturday. A win or draw sees Kilmallock into the semi finals. A small defeat for The Balbec would leave all three, Kilmallock, Ahane and Na Piarsaigh on two points each and scoring average would see Na Piarsaigh into the semi finals and Kilmallock into the quarter finals. Ahane can only force their way into the business end of the championship with a big win over The Balbec. Anything other than a +12 point win for the Castleconnell outfit and they will play Adare or Doon in a relegation play-off to confirm who will play in Section B next season.

SECTION B GROUP ONE

The top team advances to the championship quarter final against a second place team from Section A. The second place team plays the second place team from the other Section B group in the County Cup Final. The third place team will face the third place team from the other Section B group in a relegation final to determine who drops to the 2021 Premier IHC.

Monaleen play Murroe-Boher this weekend. A Monaleen win or draw puts them into a quarter final. Defeat for the Castletroy side would leave, Monaleen, Murroe-Boher and South Liberties on two points and scoring difference would determine the final standings. Defeat for Monaleen would move Liberties ahead of them in the scoring difference stakes but Murroe-Boher would need a big win to force their way out of third spot and a relegation play-off against Blackrock or Garryspillane. Of course were Murroe-Boher to find that big win, it would mean Monaleen drop to the bottom of the group.

SECTION B GROUP TWO

Once more, the top team advances to the championship quarter final against a second place team from Section A. The second place team plays the second place team from the other Section B group in the County Cup Final. The third place team will face the third place team from the other Section B group in a relegation final to determine who drops to the 2021 Premier IHC.

Ballybrown and Garryspillane meet in a winner-takes-all tie next weekend. A draw would suffice for the Clarina men but the Bouncers must win to reach the quarter finals.

Ballybrown know relegation can't be an issue so it will be a quarter final or County Cup final after this weekend.

Defeat for the Bouncers would mean they finish level on points with Blackrock and scoring difference would determine who finishes second or third. The Rockies would require a double digit defeat for Garryspillane if they were to avoid a relegation play-off.