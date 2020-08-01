Limerick GAA's online match programme with line-ups for all 24 weekend club hurling games
LIMERICK GAA has uploaded an online match programme to cover all 24 club hurling championship games this weekend.
With Covid-19 restrictions preventing the publication of regular match programmes and team sheets, Limerick GAA officials have now gone digital.
All senior, intermediate and junior games are covered by the online programme for the weekend July 31-August 2.
Link for all team line-ups here
