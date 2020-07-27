Fixtures confirmed: 24 club hurling championship games in Limerick this weekend

ROUND two games take place across the top four tiers of the varying Limerick club hurling championships this August Bank Holiday weekend.

In the senior and intermediate grades there are a total of eight teams into action for the first time in 2020, while all others played round one games last weekend.

There are 17 venues in action across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In the senior championship, Doon, Ahane, Murroe-Boher, Garryspillane see action for the first time, while in the intermediate championship, Feohanagh, Effin, Hospital-Herbertstown and St Patricks all make their debuts.

The club hurling championship will continue the following weekend, August 7-9, before the club football championship commences on August 14-16.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

BON SECOURS HOSPITAL LIMERICK SHC

Doon v Adare, Friday July 31 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Murroe-Boher v South Liberties, Saturday August 1 in Caherconlish at 7pm

Garryspillane v Blackrock, Saturday August 1 in Kilmallock at 7pm

Ahane v Na Piarsaigh, Saturday August 1 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

LYONS OF LIMERICK PREMIER IHC

Dromin-Athlacca v Bruff, Saturday August 1 in Kilmallock at 3pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Cappamore, Saturday August 1 in Claughaun at 7pm

Knockainey v Glenroe in Kilfinane, Saturday August 1 at 7pm

Bruree v Mungret in Bruff, Saturday August 1 at 7pm

NICK GRENE LIMERICK IHC

St Patricks v Knockaderry, Saturday August 1 in Mick Neville Park at 7pm

Feohanagh v Tournafulla, Saturday August 1 in Dromcollogher at 7pm

Effin v Kilmallock, Sunday August 2 in Bruff at 1pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Croom, Sunday August 2 in Kilmallock at 7pm

WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAHC

Templeglantine v Rathkeale, Friday July 31 in Quaid Park at 7pm

Old Christians v Croagh-Kilfinny, Saturday August 1 in Adare at 7pm

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Killeedy, Saturday August 1 in Newcastle West at 7pm

Monagea v Dromcollogher-Broadford, Saturday August 1 in Tournafulla at 7pm

Claughaun v Staker Wallace, Saturday August 1 in Fedamore at 7pm

Doon v Castletown-Ballyagran, Sunday August 2 in Kilbreedy at 7pm

Caherline v Garryspillane, Sunday August 2 in Hospital at 7pm

Ballybrown v St Kierans, Sunday August 2 in Askeaton at 7pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Mungret St Pauls, Sunday August 2 in Bruff at 7pm

Patrickswell v Askeaton, Sunday August 2 in Adare at 7pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Monaleen, Sunday August 2 in Caherconlish at 7pm

Crecora-Manister v Ahane, Sunday August 2 in Caherelly at 7pm