Fixtures confirmed: 24 club hurling championship games in Limerick this weekend
ROUND two games take place across the top four tiers of the varying Limerick club hurling championships this August Bank Holiday weekend.
In the senior and intermediate grades there are a total of eight teams into action for the first time in 2020, while all others played round one games last weekend.
There are 17 venues in action across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In the senior championship, Doon, Ahane, Murroe-Boher, Garryspillane see action for the first time, while in the intermediate championship, Feohanagh, Effin, Hospital-Herbertstown and St Patricks all make their debuts.
The club hurling championship will continue the following weekend, August 7-9, before the club football championship commences on August 14-16.
WEEKEND FIXTURES
BON SECOURS HOSPITAL LIMERICK SHC
Doon v Adare, Friday July 31 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm
Murroe-Boher v South Liberties, Saturday August 1 in Caherconlish at 7pm
Garryspillane v Blackrock, Saturday August 1 in Kilmallock at 7pm
Ahane v Na Piarsaigh, Saturday August 1 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm
LYONS OF LIMERICK PREMIER IHC
Dromin-Athlacca v Bruff, Saturday August 1 in Kilmallock at 3pm
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Cappamore, Saturday August 1 in Claughaun at 7pm
Knockainey v Glenroe in Kilfinane, Saturday August 1 at 7pm
Bruree v Mungret in Bruff, Saturday August 1 at 7pm
NICK GRENE LIMERICK IHC
St Patricks v Knockaderry, Saturday August 1 in Mick Neville Park at 7pm
Feohanagh v Tournafulla, Saturday August 1 in Dromcollogher at 7pm
Effin v Kilmallock, Sunday August 2 in Bruff at 1pm
Hospital-Herbertstown v Croom, Sunday August 2 in Kilmallock at 7pm
WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAHC
Templeglantine v Rathkeale, Friday July 31 in Quaid Park at 7pm
Old Christians v Croagh-Kilfinny, Saturday August 1 in Adare at 7pm
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Killeedy, Saturday August 1 in Newcastle West at 7pm
Monagea v Dromcollogher-Broadford, Saturday August 1 in Tournafulla at 7pm
Claughaun v Staker Wallace, Saturday August 1 in Fedamore at 7pm
Doon v Castletown-Ballyagran, Sunday August 2 in Kilbreedy at 7pm
Caherline v Garryspillane, Sunday August 2 in Hospital at 7pm
Ballybrown v St Kierans, Sunday August 2 in Askeaton at 7pm
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Mungret St Pauls, Sunday August 2 in Bruff at 7pm
Patrickswell v Askeaton, Sunday August 2 in Adare at 7pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Monaleen, Sunday August 2 in Caherconlish at 7pm
Crecora-Manister v Ahane, Sunday August 2 in Caherelly at 7pm
