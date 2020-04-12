Limerick basketball players named on All-Star teams of the season

The 2019/20 Basketball Ireland National League All Stars have been announced this week, with Limerick stars featuring in both the Men's and Women's divisions.

The All Stars were voted for by the coaches in each division of the National League and sees five players from each of the four leagues awarded first team All Stars, with second and third team All Stars also announced.

The full list of Limerick players to receive awards are below, with Limerick Celtics players winning three awards and one from Limerick Sport Eagles making the list, while Limerick's Jason Killeen of Griffith College Templeogue was named on the SuperLeague roll of honour.

BASKETBALL IRELAND MEN'S DIVISION ONE



BASKETBALL IRELAND MEN’S DIVISION ONE ALL STAR TEAM:

Andre Nation (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig)

Kevin Oberweiser (Limerick Celtics)

Dom Uhl (LYIT Donegal)

Ciaran O’Sullivan (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig)

Manny Payton (LYIT Donegal)

BASKETBALL IRELAND MEN’S DIVISION ONE ALL STAR TEAM TWO:

Toby Christensen (Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney)

Aaron Jackson (Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney)

Reece Dupler (Limerick Sport Eagles)

Kadeem Smithen (Ulster University)

Carlos Hortelano (Limerick Celtics)

BASKETBALL IRELAND MEN’S DIVISION ONE ALL STAR TEAM THREE:

Duane Harper (IT Carlow Basketball)

Jarvis Pugh (Fr Mathews)

Michael Grassey (WIT Vikings)

James Butler (IT Carlow Basketball)

Iñigo Zabalo (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig)

BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN'S DIVISION ONE

BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE ALL STAR TEAM:

Edel Thornton (Trinity Meteors)

Kollyns Scarbrough (Ulster University)

Trudy Walker (Portlaoise Panthers)

Sarah Kenny (Trinity Meteors)

Lauren Grigsby (Trinity Meteors)

BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE ALL STAR TEAM TWO:

Lorraine Scanlon (Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s)

Courtney Strait (Tipperary Knights)

Kendall Bradbury (Limerick Celtics)

Morgan O’Donnell (Griffith College Templeogue)

Aisling Sullivan (Swords Thunder)

BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE ALL STAR TEAM THREE:

Rebecca Carmody (NUIG Mystics)

Emma Sherwood (Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s)

Vernisha Andrews (Griffith College Templeogue)

Peggy Black (Swords Thunder)

Lexi Posset (Ulster University)

BASKETBALL IRELAND MEN'S SUPER LEAGUE



BASKETBALL IRELAND MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE ALL STAR TEAM:

Delaney Blaylock (Belfast Star)

Lorcan Murphy (Griffith College Templeogue)

Stefan Zecevic (DBS Éanna)

Paul Dick (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors)

CJ Fulton (Belfast Star)

BASKETBALL IRELAND MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE ALL STAR TEAM TWO:

Mike Bonaparte (DCU Saints)

Mike Garrow (UCD Marian)

Allan Thomas (Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin)

Nil Sabata (Coughlan C&S Neptune)

Joshua Wilson (DBS Éanna)

BASKETBALL IRELAND MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE ALL STAR TEAM THREE:

Jason Killeen (Griffith College Templeogue)

Jonathan Lawton (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors)

Darin Johnson (Maree)

Neil Randolph (Griffith College Templeogue)

Tomas Fernandez (Pyrobel Killester)

BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN'S SUPER LEAGUE

BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE ALL STAR TEAM:

Shrita Parker (Ambassador UCC Glanmire)

Meredith Burkahll (DCU Mercy)

Kaitlyn Slagus (IT Carlow Basketball)

Adella Randle El (Pyrobel Killester)

Claire Rockall (Maree)

BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE ALL STAR TEAM TWO:

Ashley Russell (DCU Mercy)

Christa Reed (Pyrobel Killester)

Grainne Dwyer (Fr Mathews)

Sarah Woods (DCU Mercy)

Shannon Brady (Fr Mathews)

BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE ALL STAR TEAM THREE:

Jasmine Walker (Maxol WIT Wildcats)

Rachel Huijsdens (DCU Mercy)

Treyanna Clay (Singleton SuperValu Brunell)

Stephanie O’Shea (Maxol WIT Wildcats)

Rebecca Nagle (Pyrobel Killester)