Former Limerick FC star wins on the double in New Zealand

Former Limerick FC star Garbhan Coughlan is celebrating on the double this week as he has once more picked up end of season awards from his New Zealand based club, Southern United.

Coughlan claimed the 'Players player' of the season award for his "great inclusiveness within the team" while he also picked up the top goalscorer award following his impressive 8 goals this season.

The 2019-20 ISPS Handa Premiership season, in which Coughlan's Southern United compete, has been concluded after 18 match weeks, out of concerns for team and community safety due to COVID-19. Auckland City, who lead with 37 points, have been declared champions and awarded a place in the OFC Champions League for next season, along with second placed Team Wellington. Southern ended the season in fifth, with 22 points from 16 games.

— Southern United FC (@southern_united) April 10, 2020