WATCH: Munster Rugby's Craig Casey shows off 'isolation drills' to help passing

Limerick scrum half Craig Casey has taken to social media to offer some insight into his training drills while at home in isolation. The Shannon and Ireland U20s star shows a four ball drill in this post, highlighting the skills needed to pass the ball from the deck of a ruck. A really handy drill for those lookng to play at 9, or for those players who find themselves as first at a ruck when the ball is quick.