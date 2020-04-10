WATCH: Munster Rugby's Craig Casey shows off 'isolation drills' to help passing
Limerick scrum half Craig Casey has taken to social media to offer some insight into his training drills while at home in isolation. The Shannon and Ireland U20s star shows a four ball drill in this post, highlighting the skills needed to pass the ball from the deck of a ruck. A really handy drill for those lookng to play at 9, or for those players who find themselves as first at a ruck when the ball is quick.
| @CraigCasey9 takes you through reaction skills and drills you can do at home in the latest addition to our player and coach video playlist.— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 9, 2020
Preview below ⤵️
More info & watch here >> https://t.co/XcistqpQz8#MunsterStartsHere #SUAF pic.twitter.com/OYR8rjlsa3
